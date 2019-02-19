Dog days at the Garden; Stars were all fetching

The 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was pure fun and excitement for fans of pure-breed dogs. As usual, photographer Milo Hess got special backstage access to the competitors as they relaxed before strutting their stuff on the Madison Square Garden stage. Hundreds of hounds, terriers, toys, nonsporting and sporting, working and herding dogs vied to advance to the Best in Show competition. This year’s winner was King, a wire fox terrier with a snazzy goatee and an impressive pair of projecting mutton chops.