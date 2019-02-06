Dine The Boroughs highlights BK, BX, QNS cuisine

BY ANNA SPIVAK | Eat your heart out, Manhattan!

A dazzling new dining experience will promote the unique cuisines found in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx next month!

Dine The Boroughs, a two-week culinary tour of some of the outer boroughs’ best bites, will feature some 200 restaurants offering pre-fixe menu options for just $28, from March 18 to March 31.

The expansive munch marathon fills a gaping hole in New York City’s beloved Restaurant Week lineup, which features hundreds of Manhattan eateries while spotlighting only a forkful of outer-borough options, according to one of the creators of Dine the Boroughs.

“This is really an opportunity to promote the diverse food offerings found in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx,” said Joshua Schneps, the chief executive officer of Schneps Media. “We want to drive traffic to each of the boroughs because, as we all know, great food is a destination.”

Joining the roster of the ultimate outer-borough feast will have no cost for participating restaurants, said Schneps.

“It’s completely free for restaurants to participate,” he said. “They have to offer a pre-fixe menu, at least for dinner, during the period of time that we’ll be holding Dine the Boroughs, and they have to be based in Brooklyn, Queens or the Bronx. There is no other charge, and we’re very fortunate to have such a large reach in those three areas, through our different newspapers, Web sites, newsletters and social channels, that we can really promote these restaurants.”

Restaurants and sponsors interested in signing up can visit www.dinetheboroughs.com, which in the coming weeks will be updated with a detailed list of participating eateries and their offerings.

Join the Dine the Boroughs journey, presented by the Whitmore Group, by following along on social media using the hashtag: #dinetheboros