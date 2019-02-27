Crumb flies in, then signs in Chelsea gallery

BY BOB KRASNER | Fans of the legendary — and provocative — artist Robert Crumb lined up outside the David Zwirner Gallery, at 519 W. 19th St., on Saturday to make contact with the elusive underground cartoonist.

In town from the South of France, where he moved in 1991, Crumb marked the occasion of his excellent new show, “Drawing for Print: Mind Fucks, Kultur Klashes, Pulp Fiction & Pulp Fact by the Illustrious R. Crumb,” with a rare book signing.

Crumb accommodated about 100 book lovers, carefully signing copies of the new David Zwirner version of his “Bible of Filth,” as well as numerous other titles that were for sale.

Although Crumb was only scheduled to be there for an hour, he stayed an additional half-hour, chatting with fans, posing for photos and generally seeming to enjoy himself.

