Credico and Bianca do Chelsea, out of Roger Stone’s crosshairs

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Venturing into Manhattan, Randy Credico, a.k.a. “Person 2” in the Roger Stone indictment in the Russian collusion investigation, was out on the town in Chelsea Monday. Of course, right along with him was his ever-loyal canine sidekick, Bianca.

Also tagging along was a two-man Danish crew doing a documentary on Credico. But the standup comic-turned-activist/radio journalist signed an agreement that the flick won’t air until 2020.

They also met up with Martin Stolar, Credico’s attorney, and a lawyer friend of Credico’s for a bite at the Hollywood Diner, at Sixth Ave. at 16th St.

To hear Credico tell it, all the TV news shows are calling him right now, all wanting to land the first big interview with him since Stone’s indictment. He said he’ll likely go on one or possibly two of the prime-time shows “very soon.” For right now, though, he’s not really talking to anyone. And he said he won’t be able to talk about the case on TV, though can talk about other things.

Stone has fingered Credico as being his alleged “back channel” to WikiLeaks, purportedly tipping the G.O.P. “dirty trickster” off before WikiLeaks dumped e-mails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Credico, though, denies he was Stone’s WikiLeaks connection.

Last month, this newspaper reported exclusively that a jittery Credico was holed up in an apartment in a remote outer-borough location in the wake of his former off-and-on-again frenemy Stone’s indictment. Five of the seven counts the grand jury charged Stone with involve Credico, including, notably, one for witness tampering.

Credico continues to keep a low profile. Asked via Facebook messages if anyone spotted him while he was out in Chelsea, he said no, that he wore sunglasses and a baseball cap.

While with the documentary crew, Credico was mum about the upcoming court case, in which it’s expected he’ll testify as a witness. For his part, Stone has pled not guilty to witness tampering, as well as obstruction and making false statements to Congress.

Though Credico told this newspaper he’s not talking about anything related to the case right now, he did tip the paper off that he’d be back in his old Manhattan stomping grounds Monday with the film crew.

Meanwhile, Stone on Monday posted an image on Instagram showing a crosshairs next to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman, who is presiding on the case. Last Friday, Berman slapped a gag order on the proceedings, prohibiting Stone, the attorneys and witnesses from talking about it publicly.

Stone reportedly took the threatening image down after an hour. He later claimed it was a “random photo” and meant no disrespect by it.

In their written indictment of Stone, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors said Stone threatened to take teeny Bianca — Credico’s therapy dog — away from him.