Armed robbers swipe $50,000 in jewels in Midtown heist

BY GABE HERMAN | Police said they are looking for two men who robbed a Midtown jewelry store on Thurs., Jan. 31, and made off with $50,000 in jewels.

The heist occurred around 5:30 p.m., when the two robbers entered Maurice Fine Jewelry, at 157 W. 57th St, between Sixth and Seventh Aves.

One of the pair produced a gun and reportedly pointed it at an employee’s stomach while the other robber took assorted jewelry from a tray and shoved it into a duffel bag.

No injuries were reported. The two men fled on foot, after which the store called 911.

Police released surveillance video showing the duo walking east on W. 57th St. toward Sixth Ave. shortly after the robbery, with both wearing gray hooded jackets.

Maurice Fine Jewelry was founded in 1991 and has three Midtown locations, including at the Plaza Hotel.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.