Manhattan Happenings, Week of Feb. 14, 2019

BY RICO BURNEY AND ROSE ADAMS |

ART

“Black Jelly”: The gallery opening for “Black Jelly: The Photos” will take place at 7 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 18, at the Theater for the New City Gallery, at 155 First Ave. The exhibition will feature photographs by Nikki Johnson from Melanie Maria’s poetry collection “Black Jelly.” In addition to live music and light refreshments, Maria will be present for a reading and book signing. The images will remain on view through March 31. Free.

KIDS

Kids Week activities for children off from school will be occurring in New York City public parks between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23. Featured events include observing birds of prey with an urban park ranger in Inwood Hill Park and free curling lessons in Bryant Park. A full listing of Kids Week events can be found at https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/school_break and https://bryantpark.org/programs/kids-week. FREE.

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Year of Abundance, A Lunar New Year Celebration: Ring in the Year of the Pig on the Lower East Side with dance performances, DJ sets and karaoke. Free refreshments provided by Nom Wah Tea Parlor, East Wind Snack Shop and Trader Joe’s. Sat., Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, at Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St. Free.

Chinatown New Year Parade: The annual Chinese New Year Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sun., Feb. 17. The parade route begins by making its way down Mott St. from Canal St. From there, it turns left onto Chatham Square and continues onto East Broadway until turning left again onto Forsyth St. The parade will conclude near Forsyth and Grand Sts. Free.

MOVIES

“Out at Work,” the 1996 documentary that follows the lives of three gay workers as they face workplace discrimination and fight to receive equal treatment from their employers and co-workers, will be shown at 3:30 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 15, in the Tompkins Square Library’s basement. Free.

“A Simple Favor,” the 2018 dark-comedy thriller about a “mommy vlogger” who attempts to find out why her best friend suddenly disappears from their Connecticut suburb, will be screened at 2 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 16, in the Hudson Park Library, at 66 Leroy St. The film, based on the 2017 novel by Darcey Bell, stars Anna Kenkrick and Blake Lively. Free.

TALKS

“In Putin’s Footsteps”: Author and former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s granddaughter, Nina Khrushcheva, will be in conversation with journalist Susan Glasser of The New Yorker to discuss her new book, “In Putin’s Footsteps.” The book aims to measurer current Russian President Vladimir Putin’s success by visiting one town in each of Russia’s 11 time zones. The talk will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 21, in the 42nd St. Library’s Wachenheim Trustees Room. More information and registration can be found at https://www.showclix.com/event/inputinsfootsteps/tag/nyplwebsite. Free.

Katie Kitamura on creative writing: The author of the 2017 murder mystery “A Separation” speaks on her literary craft. “A Separation” was named a New York Times Notable Book and “Best Book of the Year” by more than a dozen publications. Write it down: Wed., Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., at Columbia University, 501 Dodge Hall, 2960 Broadway. Free.

“The African Burial Ground”: Author and historian Andrea E. Frohne will discuss her book about the 1991 discovery of Lower Manhattan’s cemetery for people of African descent as well as the larger historical context of the burial ground. She will be present at the Grand Central Library, at 135 E. 46th St., at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 21. Free.

THEATER

“Adam,” a play based on the true story of Adam Kashmiry, is making its North American debut at New York University’s Skirball Center after a run in Scotland. The play follows Kashmiry, an Egyptian transgender man, as he realizes he needs to leave his home country in order to live openly. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-16. The show runs 75 minutes. Tickets cost $35 to $45. More information and tickets can be found at https://nyuskirball.org/events/national-theatre-scotland-adam/.

MUSIC

Phony Ppl at the Blue Note: Phony Ppl, a quintet founded in a Bedford-Stuyvesant basement, mashes together soulful R&B and old-school hip-hip, making music that’s both retro and futuristic. The group’s hit “End of the Night” was dubbed one of Tyler the Creator’s favorite songs of 2016. They continue their residency Fri., Feb. 15, 12:30 a.m., at the Blue Note, 131 W. Third St. Bar and table reservations are $10, or $15 the day of.

ADVOCATE ELECTION

The Second Debate among the candidates running to become New York’s next public advocate will take place at 7 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 20. The event is being broadcast on NY1 and N.Y.C.-T.V. It will also be streamed free online on NY1’s Web site and Facebook page. The first debate can be viewed at https://www.nyccfb.info/nyc-votes/debates/. The election will be held Tues., Feb. 26.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 2 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 21, at P.S. 41, at 116 W. 11th St., auditorium.

Community Board 5 meets at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 14, at Xavier High School, at 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library.

Community Board 8 meets at 6:30 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 20, at the Ramaz School, at 125 E. 85th St., Heyman Auditorium.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Ninth Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 19, at 321 E. Fifth St.

13th Precinct Community Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 19, at 230 E. 21st St.

Midtown North Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 19, at 306 W. 54th St.

Midtown South Precinct Community Council meets at 7 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 21, at 481 Eighth Ave.