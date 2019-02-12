First Precinct Finest catch cab thief

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A cab driver was taken by surprise when a thief tried to take off with his car in the Financial District.

On Sun., Feb.10., a Brooklyn man jumped into the cab and took off when the hack took a break from driving and stepped out of the vehicle, according to police.

Officers from the First Precinct tracked down the stolen cab through its GPS, according to police sources.

At 4:44 a.m. the 30-year-old joyrider, identified as Mohammed Azeem, was arrested at 130 Church St. after returning the cab to its rightful driver.

Azeem was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, obstruction of governmental administration, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a license, violation of a traffic device and leaving the scene of an accident.