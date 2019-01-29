Yanks double-Haller as ‘Mo,’ ‘Moose’ voted in

Two Yankee greats, one of whom started out as a Yankee foe, and another major leaguer who was a perennial rival of the Bronx Bombers were sworn into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tues., Jan. 22. Lower East Side lensman Damien Acevedo was on hand at the St. Regis Hotel on E. 55th St. and Fifth Ave. to capture shots of ace closer Mariano Rivera as the pitcher became the first-ever unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame. Fellow Yankees hurler Mike Mussina, who started his career with the Orioles, and Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez made the cut, as did the late pitcher Roy Halladay.