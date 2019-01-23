Women’s Marchers take it to Trump ‘bigly’ again

On Saturday, the Women’s March once again took it to Trump. Again he was demonized by the protesters, as seen by one marcher’s button. But then again, who hasn’t he demonized? Immigrants certainly top his list, followed by what he called “s—hole” countries, kneeling pro football players, NATO, our allies…the list is “yuuge.” The Notorious R.B.G., Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was held out as a countervailing force of light to Trump’s darkness. A three-part-placard-toting contingent posed, fittingly, in front of Trump’s “house” to rub it in that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is back in control of her House. Protesters also skewered First Daughter Ivanka Trump and — speaking of notorious — hubby First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, the notorious East Village landlord.