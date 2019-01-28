Restaurant Week offers good deals on great food

BY GABE HERMAN | The city’s Winter Restaurant Week has arrived, just in time for foodies and those perhaps less fanatical who still enjoy food, plus a good deal, and perhaps the occasional Instagram food post.

The twice-a-year city event recently kicked off on Jan. 21 and runs until Feb. 8. It includes more than 380 restaurants offering special prix-fixe menus. The program, which started in 1992 for the Democratic National Convention but quickly caught on with locals, offers a two-course lunch for $26 and a three-course dinner for $42.

Of course, Restaurant Week has plenty of participants in Downtown Manhattan, including 17 spots in Greenwich Village, 14 in Soho, 14 in Tribeca and six in Chelsea.

First-time participants include Café Clover at 10 Downing St., Woo Soho at 206 Spring St., Tarallucci e Vino East Village at First Ave. and E. 10 St., and Petite Boucherie at 14 Christopher St. in the West Village.

You can search for restaurants by neighborhood, type of cuisine, or just alphabetically at www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week .

It can be competitive to get the desired meal at the desired restaurant. Some Restaurant Week tips include checking back after the first five days, which is when there is the biggest rush for deals, and going for lunch deals, which can be easier to get. Sunday nights tend to be less busy but still have prix-fixe menus offered at many places.