Police Blotter, Week of Jan. 16, 2019

SEVENTH PRECINCT

Bad remedy

Police are searching for a suspect for questioning regarding the slashing of a 32-year-old man in a Lower East Side eatery on Jan. 11. Around 4 a.m. last Friday, at the Remedy Diner, at 245 E. Houston St., two men got into an argument, and one slashed the other in the face and fled, according to police.

The victim was transported to Beth Israel Medical Center in stable condition.

SIXTH PRECINCT

Friends like these…

While a West Village man was traveling in China, he let a friend use his apartment. The friend allegedly allowed others into the place, and the 26-year-old resident, while still away, subsequently got notifications that fraudulent charges had been made on a credit card on Dec. 13. He canceled his cards and returned home to 220 W. 14th St. to find five credit cards and a pricey prescription were missing. The alleged schemers spent nearly $250 at Nobu Downtown restaurant, at Broadway and Fulton Sts., according to police.

Subway swipe

Police arrested a man for allegedly grabbing a 29-year-old woman’s wallet from her hand at the West Side I.R.T. subway station at Seventh Ave. and W. 12th St. on Tues., Jan. 8, around 8 p.m. The suspect allegedly swiped the wallet and fled out of the station eastbound. The woman and another man chased the guy down to try to prevent him from leaving the station. But the culprit then allegedly elbowed and pushed the victim. Police arrested Percy Freeman, 42, and found that he had been on parole until this past November for a previous robbery.

Teens on teen

Two teens allegedly robbed a 16-year-old’s wallet while walking in front of 63 Bank St. on Wed., Jan. 9, around 3 p.m. Police arrested one of the teen toughs, 17, but the other one, 18, fled. The busted youth attends a high school on the Upper West Side, and his mother was notified of the wallet grab. The victim and perps were strangers, according to the police report.

Mini carjacker

Police arrested Benjamin Orenstein, 46, for allegedly stealing a Mini Cooper from the northeast corner of Bleecker and Mercer Sts. on Thurs., Jan. 10, after 10 p.m. The car’s owner, a 45-year-old New Jersey man, had parked at the West Village spot that night. When he returned an hour and 40 minutes later, the car was gone. The vehicle’s last known location was at E. Ninth St. and Avenue D. Police searched for the Mini Cooper, and found Orenstein driving it and pulled him over at E. Fourth St. and Avenue C. Orenstein is a repeat theft offender, according to police.

FIRST PRECINCT

Soho break-in

Two men allegedly busted open the locks at an apartment building at 94 Thompson St., between Spring and Prince Sts., and tore into four Amazon packages, removing the items and fleeing northbound on Thompson St. on Sun., Jan. 6, just before 10 p.m. The 59-year-old man who reported the incident noticed the boxes were ripped open the next day. Police said a search was conducted but to no avail since the theft of the packages wasn’t reported until two days after the alleged crooks fled. About $200 worth of merchandise was filched from the Lower Manhattan building, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Jacked jackets

Cops are searching for a man who alleged stole 10 Lululemon jackets totaling $2,980 in value on Fri., Jan. 11, around 5:30 p.m. The man allegedly picked up the pricey athleisure items and walked out of the shop at 127 Prince St. without paying, according to police. The suspect is described as white, with a reddish/brown beard and circular-frame glasses.

Art sharps

Police are searching for a man and woman in their 20s for allegedly stealing a $12,000 Ann Pibal painting from Team Gallery, at 83 Grand St., last week. On Thurs., Jan. 10, around 4:30 p.m., the female perp reportedly distracted a 26-year-old male employee at the gallery while her sidekick went into the rear display room. After the two left the gallery, the employee noticed the painting was missing. No video footage was available, according to police. The man was described as white, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 175 pounds and around age 25. The woman was said to be white, 5-feet-2-inches tall, 140 pounds and around age 21 with a ponytail.

— Sydney Pereira