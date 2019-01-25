Police Blotter, Week of Jan. 24, 2019

Sixth Precinct

Risky encounter

Police said they arrested a man on Fri., Jan. 18, for trying to steal a 23-year-old woman’s Louis Vuitton bag on the underground parking garage ramp between One and Three Washington Square Village around 3 a.m. on Sun., Sept. 9, of last year.

The suspect is alleged to have met the victim while the two were walking from the W. Fourth St. subway station to Wicked Willy’s Bar, at 149 Bleeker St. At the bar’s door, the perpetrator is said to have asked the victim to go somewhere more private with him and she agreed.

He then allegedly took her to the garage ramp where he proceeded to touch her leg. She screamed, and he allegedly responded by pointing a razor blade at her and saying, “Give me your bag, or I’m gonna cut you.”

After initially taking the purse and dumping its contents onto the ground, the man dropped the pocketbook and after a 31-year-old bystander attempted to intervene.

Police arrested Kohrom Robinson, 21, in connection with the Sept. 9 incident.

Attacks girlfriend

Police said they arrested a man late on Sat., Jan. 19, after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend and put her in a headlock until she was unable to breathe inside his 2017 white Mercedes-Benz parked outside 141 Barrow St.

The victim suffered multiple head and neck injuries, as well as multiple fractures to her face and nose and bruises on her eyes, neck and cheek. She was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for treatment.

The incident is said to have started after the man purportedly got angry at something he saw on his girlfriend’s phone.

Police arrested Devin Polichetti, 23.

Up&Down punch-up

A bouncer at the Up&Down Club, at 244 W. 14th St. between Seventh and Eighth Aves., was busted Tues., Jan. 15, for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old man inside the place on Fri., Nov. 16.

Police arrested Damion King, 44. King is said to have fractured the victim’s right fibula after declaring, “I will put you in a coma,” and punching him.

The victim, who believes the injury occurred when the punch caused him to fall to the ground, waited three days to report the altercation because did not initially think King had caused any injury.

Three Dog Night

A 26-year-old man was arrested Thurs., Jan. 17, for allegedly attempting to steal three pairs of shoes from the DSW store across the street from Union Square Park at 40 E. 14th St.

An employee at the store told police he witnessed Andres A. Gonzalez attempt to leave the store with the shoes hidden inside a dog-carrier bag.

The three pairs of shoes had a total value of $185.

— Rico Burney

10th Precinct

Payment issue

At 281 Ninth Ave., between W. 26th and W. 27th Sts., on Sun., Jan. 20, at 4:30 p.m., a taxi driver told a police officer that his passenger refused to pay for his ride, according to a police report.

The driver and officer were at the scene for 20 minutes waiting for the fare, who remained in the taxi, to pay for the ride. The man reportedly had no means to pay, and then acted irate when asked to leave the vehicle. He started flaring his arms, clenched his fists and held onto the vehicle, actively resisting, according to the officer.

Earl Gumps, 30, was arrested for actively resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

Not very sporting

There was a harassment incident involving two women on Thurs., Jan. 17, at the New York Sports Club at 270 Eighth Ave, between W. 23rd and W. 24th Sts., where the victim worked, police said.

Three weeks earlier, their children reportedly had gotten into a fight at school. One of the mothers came to the sports club and threatened the other mom and her daughter, saying “I will f— you up.” She had to be escorted out by the manager.

The victim, 38, said she felt threatened and feared for the safety of herself and her daughter. She said there was video surveillance at the site. The harassment report was filed against Jessica Coco, 35.

Photo harass

There was also a harassment incident at the Chelsea Rec Center, at 430 W. 25 St., between Ninth and 10th Aves., according to police. On Fri., Jan. 18, around 7:30 p.m., a man, 62, said he was getting dressed when a group of about 12 men entered the locker room and started taking photos of him as he was changing, causing annoyance and alarm. The victim said the group laughed as they did it, and that he reported a similar incident last month on Dec. 4. The victim described the dozen men as black, but there was no further description in the harassment report.

13th Precinct

Forcible touching

There was a forcible touching incident on the 4 train near Union Square earlier this month, according to police. On Fri., Jan. 4, around 8:30 a.m., on a Downtown train just leaving the Union Square station, a man allegedly touched a 37-year-old woman’s buttocks with his fingers. The woman took a photo of him with her cell phone before she walked off at the Brooklyn Bridge station. The man stayed on the train. The attacker is described as black, 60 to 65 years old, and about 5-feet-9-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a dark-colored hooded sweater and a green jacket.

— Gabe Herman

24th Precinct

Fatal stabbing

An assault in broad daylight on Thurs., Jan. 10, on the Upper West Side ultimately led to the murder of a young man, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., patrol officers saw two men attacking another man at W. 99th St. and Broadway. The officers followed the two alleged attackers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, to W. 99th St. and Amsterdam Ave., one block from the attack, where they were apprehended without incident.

The victim was found at 2640 Broadway, at W. 100th St., unconscious and unresponsive, and with stab wounds to his chin and chest. A knife was recovered near the scene.

E.M.S. took the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Tony McClain, 20, an Upper West Side resident.

The two arrested men were identified as Jashawn Gorham, 18, and Brighton Montgomery, 17, also both from the Upper West Side. Both have been charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

20th Precinct

Missing man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has gone missing. Juan Camacho, who is 56 and described as being in “poor mental health,” was last seen on Dec. 19 leaving the Goddard Riverside Community Center at 61 W. 87th St. between Columbus Ave. and Central Park West. Police provided a photo of Camacho, and anyone with information is asked to called 212-690-6315.

Key Food theft

A man is wanted for stealing at the Key Food supermarkets at 530 Amsterdam Ave., between W. 85th and W. 86th Sts., police said. On Jan. 16, the robber took cash from the register at the Upper West Side store. He is wanted for larceny. Police provided a surveillance photo of the man, who is looking right at the camera in the shot.

Window smashed

Police are looking for a person who reportedly kicked out the window of the front door at the DSW shoe store on the Upper West Side, at 2220 Broadway between W. 79th and W. 80th Sts. Police released photos of a woman who is wanted for the Jan. 7 crime, and anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

19th Precinct

Park Ave. punch

There was a road-rage incident at Park Ave. and E. 61st St. on Mon., Jan. 14, around 8 a.m., police said. A woman, 49, said she was driving when she got into an argument with another driver, a 45-year-old woman, who got out of her car and hit the victim on the bridge of her nose.

The victim left and flagged down an officer at W. 55th St. and Sixth Ave. She complained of pain but refused medical treatment at the scene and had no visible injuries.

The woman wanted for misdemeanor assault is described as white and last seen wearing blue jeans and a beige shirt. She drove a white Mercedes with New York license plate GKC3130.

Intruder

There was a break-in at an apartment on E. 89th St. on Tues., Jan. 15, at 1:30 a.m., according to a police report.

A woman, 31, said she was sleeping in her bedroom when she heard sounds in the living room. She opened her bedroom door and saw a tall, unknown man inside the apartment near the window by the fire escape.

The woman said she screamed and yelled, “I’m calling the cops!” then ran back into the bedroom and closed and locked the door. She said she went back to the living and the man was gone. There was no forcible entry and nothing was taken from the apartment.

Police said there were no cameras in the vicinity. There is no available description of the man, who is wanted for felony burglary.

Stomach-turning

There was an unusual ransom situation involving the Endoscopy Center of New York during December and early January, according to police. The incident started when a package containing a gastroscope intended for the Endoscopy Center was dropped off at a FedEx location at a Duane Reade on Nov. 30. On Dec. 5, FedEx came and reportedly picked up the package and left the location.

Then, on Dec. 21, a man called the center and said he found a package leaning against a tree and took it, thinking there was money in it. He said he would not bring them the package and hung up.

On Dec. 27, the same man came into the office and showed the front desk clerk a cell-phone photo of the gastroscope, valued at $53,000, which is used for looking inside a person’s stomach.

The clerk said it was the clinic’s property, and the man said he wanted someone to come with him to his place to get the item.

On Jan. 3, the man called multiple times and said he wanted $30 to $ 40 in exchange for the package. The center arranged for him to bring in the device in exchange for $25 and also notified the police, who were waiting when the man arrived at the center.

The gastroscope was recovered in good condition. Javier Rodriguez, 49, was arrested Jan. 4 for felony grand larceny.

— Gabe Herman