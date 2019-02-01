Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of Jan. 31, 2019

1oth Precinct

Rough visit

There was an assault inside a public housing apartment last Thursday at 420 W. 19th St., between Ninth and Tenth Aves., police said. On Jan. 24 at 4:15 p.m., a man, 28, visited a friend at his apartment. The friend reportedly asked the victim to leave, then punched him repeatedly in the face, causing a bloody nose and minor cuts. The visitor was treated at the scene by E.M.S. medics. The attacker is listed with the first name Ryan and is only described as white Hispanic. The misdemeanor-assault case remains open.

Bad Baby

A harassment report was filed with police Jan. 25 for an incident that occurred this past Oct. 19 at the children’s store Buy Buy Baby at 270 Seventh Ave., between W. 25th and W. 26th Sts., police said.

At 11:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, a male employee said that an ex-employee, a 21-year-old woman, said, “I’m going to have somebody come in, put a gun to your forehead, and then we can split the money.” Threats were also reportedly made to another store employee. The first employee told police he fears for his safety.

Hair-raising theft

There was a shoplifting incident inside the Duane Reade at 315 W. 23rd St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., the evening of Fri., Jan. 25, according to a police report.

A man walked into the store that day around 7 p.m. and removed nine items of Rogaine, with a total value of $430, from a closed display case. He then left without paying and fled in an unknown direction, possibly toward Eighth Ave.

Surveillance-camera footage was reportedly available. The suspect, who is only described as black, is wanted for misdemeanor petit larceny.

Dance-floor dispute

There was an assault on Jan. 26 inside the Mission nightclub, at 229 W. 28th St., between Seventh and Eighth Aves., police said. Last Saturday around 3 a.m., a man, 28, was dancing in the club when he got into an argument with another guy. The dispute escalated and the other man struck the dancer in the face, causing a cut to his left cheek and swelling to his left eye. The victim was treated by E.M.S. and transported to N.Y.U. Langone.

Cheikh Niang, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

— Gabe Herman