Overthrow hits it off with new youth training; Yoga, meditation, health — and kicking butt!

BY CLAYTON PATTERSON | On Sun., Jan. 20, Overthrow New York, at Nine Bleecker St., put on a free event for 50 youth from ages 10 to 23. The idea was that boxing can improve health, like eating the proper foods, and helps young people learn to channel and release aggression and anger.

There were two levels of participation. The youngest started the process first, followed by the older youths.

The event was structured around a 10-minute “shakeout” light jog down Bowery with the NYC Bridgerunners. That was followed by a 25-minute boxing session, led by male and female boxing world champions. Next came a 15-minute mindfulness/meditation/yoga session using Mingy Zingy, a 10-minute Q&A with the champs, another 10 minutes with a mindfulness expert, and a primer on nutrition and food, plus a gift bag filled with a set of boxing gloves, socks, a T-shirt, wristband and other boxing-related goodies.

John Joseph, of Cro-Mags hard-core punk band fame, who is also a triathlete and a vegan, cooked food for the affair.

The youths came from all around the city, mainly through connections with the boxers who use the gym. Overthrow plans to make it a monthly event.

No. 9 Bleecker was formerly the Yippies headquarters before they lost the building and Overthrow took it over.