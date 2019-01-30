Manhattan Happenings, Week of Jan. 31, 2019

BY RICO BURNEY |

COMMUNITY

Ecological City Design Planning Meeting: Earth Celebrations and more than 50 other community groups are currently in the planning stages for May’s Ecological City: Procession for Climate Solutions. This year’s Procession promises to be a creative response to recent changes to the East Side Coastal Resiliency and East River Park redevelopment plans, and will feature live performances and extravagant puppets and costumes on display. The group will be holding a meeting on Wed., Feb. 6, where members of the public are invited to share and develop their designs and ideas that future workshops will then develop into reality ahead of the May 11 event. The Design Planning meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Loisaida Inc. Center, at 710 E. Ninth St., between Avenues C and D.

HISTORY

“Before Stonewall: The Making of a Gay and Lesbian Community,” the 1985 documentary about the history of the L.G.B.T. community prior to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, will be shown on 16-millimeter film at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts’ Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Feb. 7. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director Greta Schiller. Registration is available at https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/02/07/stonewall. Free.

FOOD

N.Y.C. Restaurant Week is back and with it, $26 two-course lunches and $42 three-course dinners on prix-fixe menus at more than 380 restaurants all over the city. The list of participating restaurants, menus and reservations can be found at https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week. Restaurant Week ends Fri., Feb. 8.

KIDS

Mapping the Outside: Families can take advantage of free admission to the New Museum at 235 Bowery, on Sat., Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. Children will have the opportunity get creative while viewing Mexican artist Mariana Castillo Deball’s new exhibition “Finding Oneself Outside.” Recommended ages are 4 to 12 years old. All children free; Two adults free per family. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2FYiG0p.

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival: Ring in the Year of the Pig with firecrackers, followed by lion, unicorn and dragon dances, in addition to human dancers on Sat., Feb 5, at 11 a.m. in Sara D. Roosevelt Park at Grand St. Presented by Better Chinatown U.S.A. Free.

MUSIC

The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, the septet made up of jazz musician Phil Cohran’s sons, whose music tears down the walls between jazz, funk and hip-hop and who have played every stage from Carnegie Hall to Coachella, will be returning this weekend to the Blue Note, at 131 W. Third St., between Sixth Ave. and MacDougal St. Showtimes are Thurs., Jan. 31, to Sun., Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 31 and Feb. 2-3 at 10:30 p.m. Bar seating $20; Table seating $35. More information about admission policies can be found at http://www.bluenotejazz.com/newyork.

TALKS

When Did We Become So Polarized? Authors and historians Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer will be joined in conversation with journalist Soledad O’Brien to discuss their new book, “Fault Lines: A History of the United States Since 1974,” which aims to chronicle how our country became so divided. The program is sponsored by the Brennan Center for Justice and will take place at N.Y.U. School of Law’s Greenberg Lounge, at 40 Washington Sq. South, on Mon., Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. The authors will also be signing books starting at 7:40 p.m. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2FaptmI . Free.

THEATER

“Sea Wall / A Life” begins previews Fri., Feb. 1 at the Public Theatre’s Newman Theater, at 425 Lafayette St., south of Astor Place, and will star Tony nominee Tom Sturridge (“Orphans,” “1984”) and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Sunday in the Park With George”) in a double bill of two respective one-man shows. “Sea Wall,” written by Simon Stephen (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), features Sturridge giving a monologue on love and human curiosity. Gyllenhaal then meditates on dealing with losing loved ones in “A Life,” by Nick Payne (“Constellations”). Tickets are $110 plus fees for general public; $80 for members. Free tickets are available for Friday’s show via the TodayTix app and in person lottery at theater. Additional lotteries and discounted student and rush tickets available throughout run. Visit publictheater.org for more information. Closes March 31.

COMMUNITY BOARD MEETINGS

Community Board 4 meets at Mount Sinai West, 1000 10th Ave., at W. 59th St., Second Floor, Conference Room B, on Wed., Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Community Board 7 meets at Mount Sinai West, 1000 10th Ave.,at W. 59th St., Tues., Feb. 5, at 8:30 p.m.

PRECINCT COUNCIL MEETINGS

19th Precinct Community Council meets at 153 E. 67th St., on Mon., Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.