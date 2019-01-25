Manhattan Happenings, Week of Jan. 24, 2019

By Rico Burney |

ARTS

“The Art Happens Here” Book Launch: Generation NYZ is back for a limited engagement at La Mama from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3 after a critically acclaimed run at the New Victory Theater last year. The production, conceived by Ping Chong and written and directed by Sara Zatz and Kirya Traber, has seven young New Yorkers share their experiences growing up in the city and in our fraught political climate. The show is being staged at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre, at 66 E. Fourth St. Tickets $20-$25, plus $1 fee. Ages 12 and up. More information can be found at: 212-352-3101 and http://lamama.org/.

CLASSES

Bouquets of Love: Attendees will learn tips for creating bouquets. Champagne and snacks will also be served. The class will cost $50 and be held at God’s Love We Deliver (166 Sixth Ave., fifth floor). RSVP is required due to space being limited to 20 people. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.glwd.org/events/bouquets-of-love/.

Zumba Classes: Ryan Health is offering Zumba Dance classes three days a week at its Chelsea-Clinton Clinic, at 645 10th Ave., every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. and every Friday at 5:30 p.m. Call 212-484-5857 for more information.

COMMUNITY

Holiday Diaper Drive: The Food Bank of NYC, in association with Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and the Girl Scout Council of Greater New York, is asking for donations of new, sealed diapers in either 3, 4, 5 or 6 sizes. Donations can be dropped off at either of Brewer’s offices, at 1 Centre St., 19th Fl. South, or 431 W. 125th St. Donations can also be made via The Food Bank’s Amazon Wish List at http://a.co/2FDxgEH.

Match in Style at Macy’s: Fashion-conscious singles will have the opportunity to dress potential partners at an event hosted by The Love Maze at Macy’s Herald Square starting at 6:30 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 1. Tickets are $28 – $42. RSVP is required and space is limited. More information can be found at either https://www.thelovemaze.com/ or 646-580-4554.

HISTORY

The Poison Squad: It is estimated that prior to the passage of the 1906 Food and Drug Safety Act that more than 1,000 children were poisoned every year in New York City as a result of chemicals, such as formaldehyde, being present in foods. Author Deborah Blum will talk about her book “The Poison Squad” and the work of journalists and activists (and business interests that opposed them) at the turn of the 20th century to regulate the food industry at 6:30 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 30, in the Mid-Manhattan Library at 42nd St., Program Room. Blum will be interviewed by author and journalist Maria Konnikova. More information and preregistration can be found at: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/30/poison-squad-deborah-blum. Free.

KIDS

ArtSee: Papercutting: Kids will get to look at the Museum at Eldridge Street’s new Deborah Ugoretz exhibition, “Releasing Words,” and learn about the Jewish art of paper-cutting and how the form could be used to convey stories and ideas. Children will then have the opportunity to create their own paper-cut art. Recommended for ages 5 and up. The event will be held Sun., Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Museum at Eldridge Street, at 12 Eldridge St. Tickets cost $8 for seniors and children 5 and up, and $14 for adults. Children under age 5 are free.

MOVIES

“BlacKkKlansman” will be showing at Epiphany Library (228 E. 23rd St.) on Fri., Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. The 2018 movie is based on a true story about Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado Springs who successfully infiltrated a local K.K.K. chapter in the early 1970s. Starring John David Washington and Adam Driver and directed by Spike Lee. Free.

TALKS

The Space of Appearance: Infrastructures of Whiteness: Visual activist Nicholas Mirzoeff presents a lecture at The Cooper Union in which he will argue how museums, monuments and prisons help reinforce the institutions of white supremacy and segregation. The lecture will be delivered on Tues., Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in The Cooper Union’s Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, at 41 Cooper Square. The event is part of The Cooper Union’s free Intra-Disciplinary Seminar Lecture Series, which runs through May 7. Free.

PRECINCT COUNCIL MEETINGS

First Precinct Community Council meets at 16 Ericsson Place, on Thurs., Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Fifth Precinct Community Council meets at 19 Elizabeth St., on Wed., Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

Sixth Precinct Community Council meets at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 25 Carmine St., on Wed., Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

10th Precinct Community Council meets at 230-232 W. 20th St., on Wed., Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.

17th Precinct Community Council meets at the Sutton Place Synagogue, 225 E. 51st St., on Tues., Jan., 29, at 6:30 p.m.

20th Precinct Community Council meets at 120 W. 82nd St., on Mon., Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.