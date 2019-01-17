Manhattan Happenings, Week of Jan. 17, 2019

BY SYDNEY PEREIRA |

COMMUNITY

City Council Oversight Hearing on Status of the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project held on Wed., Jan. 23, at 1 p.m., in the committee room at City Hall, with the Committees on Parks and Recreation and Environmental Protection to hear from the Mayor’s Office about the plan, which was drastically changed last September. East Village Councilmember Carlina Rivera, who represents the area where the East Side flood-protection project is proposed, said in a statement on Jan. 8: “This hearing will finally give the Council and our community the chance to hear directly from the mayor’s team and relevant agency commissioners regarding the recent changes to this monumental coastal-protection project. … This new plan represents a fundamental departure from anything the city has previously discussed and would reportedly bring the projected cost of the project to $1.45 billion. The Mayor’s Office has failed to provide detailed analyses for explaining why this $700 million increase is necessary. In addition, this new plan would require the closure of East River Park, the only real green space for tens of thousands of New York City Housing Authority residents and community members on the Lower East Side, for three years. Officials have not explained in any way how they will provide alternate outdoor space for this community, which has one of the highest asthma rates in the city.” For more information, visit https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx .

ARTS

Keith Duncan: “The Big Easy”: Fort Gansevoort, at 5 Ninth Ave. in the Meatpacking District, features works by Keith Duncan in his latest collection, “The Big Easy.” The New Orleans-based artist’s show opens Thurs., Jan. 10, and runs through Sat., Feb. 23. Duncan’s paintings are inspired by Southern influences, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and African-American history. For more information, visit http://www.fortgansevoort.com/. FREE

Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept: The Lexus LF-1 Limitless vehicle is on display, flaunting its “unrestrained luxury,” at INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC Gallery, at 412 W. 14th St., through Sun., Jan 20. For more information, visit https://www.meatpacking-district.com/events/lexus-lf-1-limitless-concept/ . FREE

GENERATION NYZ returns to East Village theater La MaMa on Thurs., Jan. 24, through Feb. 3 for performances from seven New Yorkers aged 19 to 23. The storytelling septet share their personal tales on pressing topics about growing up in New York City, as well as growing up in Trump’s America. The show was directed and written by Sara Zatz and Kirya Traber, and conceived by Ping Chong. Shows will be held at La MaMa’s Ellen Stewart Theatre, 66 E. Fourth St. Tickets $20-$25, plus $1 fee. Ages 12 and up. For more information, visit http://lamama.org/ or call 212-352-3101.

THE AMERICAN TRADITION by the New Light Theater Project begins performances Fri., Jan. 25, and runs through Sat., Feb. 16, at the 13th St. Repertory Company, 50 W. 13th St. between Fifth and Sixth Aves. In the performance, when Eleanor, a slave who can pass for white, learns her husband Bill will be sold, she dresses as a planter to pretend to be Bill’s master and they flee for Pennsylvania. Tickets $25. For more information, click here .

COMEDY

Reductress Presents: “Haha…Wow!” at the Lower East Side venue Caveat, 21A Clinton St., on Tues., Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Satirical Web site Reductress writers and hosts Eva Victor and Taylor Garron will perform a stand-up/variety show. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Show begins 7 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Ages 21 and over. For more information, visit https://www.caveat.nyc/event/reductress-presents-hahawow-1-22-2019 .

“Why Your Train is F*cked: The L Train’s Sabbatical”: Caveat features a “mysterious M.T.A. employee” with hosts and comedians Meg Pierson and Justin Williams at 21 A Clinton St. on Thurs., Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Doors 6:30 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Ages 21 and over. For more information, visit https://www.caveat.nyc/event/why-your-train-is-f*cked-the-l-trains-sabbatical-1-24-2019 .

CLASSES

“All About Bubbles”: A Champagne & Sparkling Class: Le District holds wine classes taught by wine director and sommelier Jacob Daugherty, which includes a flight of three champagnes and sparkling white wines at the Beaubourg Brasserie – Le District, 225 Liberty St., on Sat., Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. Tickets $95. Fore more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-about-bubbles-a-champagne-sparkling-class-tickets-52157574710 .

Creative Aging: Jewelry Making held on Tues., Jan. 22, and Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., at the Seward Park Library, 192 E. Broadway. The jewelry-making class will focus on ornamental earrings and Indian glass bead necklaces, geared toward adults 50 and older. For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/22/creative-agingjewelry-making . FREE

HISTORY

Classical New York: Discovering Greece & Rome in Lower Manhattan: The Skyscraper Museum holds a panel discussion on “Classical New York,” a collection of essays on Greco-Roman influence on the city on Tues., Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. at 39 Battery Place. Elizabeth Macaulay-Lewis, liberal studies professor at City University of New York; Matthew McGowan, chairperson of classics at Fordham University; and Jon Ritter, clinical associate professor of architecture at New York University, will discuss the classical world’s influence on modern New York. RSVP required at [email protected]. Priority given to members and corporate member firms and their employees. For more information, visit https://www.skyscraper.org/ . FREE

MOVIES

“Ocean’s 8” at Harry Belafonte 115th St. Library, Alvin Ailey Community Room, 203 W. 115th St., on Tues., Jan. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. An all-female crew attempts to rob the annual Met Gala in New York City in an action/comedy/drama film featuring Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and others. For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/22/tuesdays-film-series. FREE

BOOKS

Seventh Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard at 135th St., on Fri., Jan. 18, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is recommended to secure a place. For more information, visit https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/19/clone-schomburg-centers-7th-annual-black-comic-book-festival . FREE

Gotham Pulp Collectors Club held at the Muhlenberg Library, 209 W. 23rd St., Community Room, on Sat., Jan. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pulp readers and collectors talk about fiction magazines from the first half of the 20th century. For more information, https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2019/01/19/gotham-pulp-collectors-club . FREE

KIDS

Postcards and New York: The Skyscraper Museum is organizing an event at which kids will learn the history of picture postcards and how they relate to the history of the New York skyline on Sat., Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m., at 39 Battery Place. Ages 6 and over. Kids will design and write their own skyscraper postcards too. RSVP required. Tickets $5. For more information, visit https://www.skyscraper.org/ .

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 1 holds its monthly full board meeting at the Manhattan Municipal Building, 1 Centre St., mezzanine, north entrance, on Tues., Jan. 22, at 6 p.m.

Community Board 2 holds its monthly full board meeting at The New School, 66 W. 12th St., auditorium, on Thurs., Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Community Board 3 holds its monthly full board meeting at P.S. 20, 166 Essex St. between E. Houston and Stanton Sts., on Tues., Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

Community Board 8 holds its monthly full board meeting at the New York Blood Center, auditorium, 310 E. 67th St., on Wed., Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

PRECINCT COUNCIL

23rd Precinct Community Council meeting at 164 E. 102nd St., on Wed., Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.