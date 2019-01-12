Manhattan Happenings, Week of Jan. 10, 2019

BY SYDNEY PEREIRA |

ARTS

“Battle! Hip-Hop in Armor”: Hip-hop dancers will meet knights in armor in a dance performance commissioned by MetLiveArts with the Met’s Arms and Armor Department and dance organization Dancing in the Streets of the South Bronx on Sat., Jan. 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Met Fifth Avenue, Gallery 371, the Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Arms and Armor Court. Future performance dates are Feb. 8, March 22, April 12 and June 7. Free with museum admission. For more information, click here.

Tibetan epic opera: The Prototype Festival features the opera “Mila, Great Sorcerer” on Sat., Jan. 12, and Sun., Jan 13, at 1 p.m. At Saturday’s show, a post-performance conversation will be held at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. This opera details an “epic tale” that originates in Tibet about folk hero, singer and spiritual teacher Milarepa’s life journey from mass murder to enlightenment. Tickets $30. For more information, click here.

Keith Duncan: “The Big Easy”: Fort Gansevoort, at 5 Ninth Ave. in the Meatpacking District, features works by Keith Duncan in his latest collection, “The Big Easy.” The New Orleans-based artist’s show opens Thurs., Jan. 10, and runs through Sat., Feb. 23. Duncan’s paintings are inspired by Southern influences, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and African-American history. For more information, click here. FREE

“Charles White: A Retrospective” will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Museum of Modern Art on the third floor. This is the first major exhibit devoted to the African-American artist in more than 30 years, according to MoMA. More than 100 works, including drawings, paintings, photographs and other archival materials, from White’s full career from the 1930s through his death in 1979 will be on display. Tickets $25; students $14; seniors $18. Children 16 and under free. For more information, click here.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept: The Lexus LF-1 Limitless vehicle is on display, flaunting its “unrestrained luxury,” at INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC Gallery, at 412 W. 14th St., through Sun., Jan 20. For more information, click here. FREE

COMEDY

“Drug Test”: Lower East Side venue Caveat at 21 A Clinton St. hosts a frank and funny talk with experts and comedians about drugs and drug use on Tues., Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Sarah Rose Siskind, comedy writer for “StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” on National Geographic, will host psychologist Ingmar Gorman and Adam Strauss, writer and performer of “The Mushroom Cure.” Tickets, $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Doors open 6:30 p.m. and show starts 7 p.m. Ages 21 and up. For more information, click here.

BOOKS

Author talk: “The Banished Immortal”: The New York Public Library features author Ha Jin, who documents the life of eighth-century poet Li Bai (also known as Li Po) in “The Banished Immortal” at the Berger Forum on the second floor at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, at 42nd St. and Fifth Ave on Wed., Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The N.Y.P.L. recommends registering in advance for free events. Registration does not guarantee admission. For more information, click here. FREE

Reading: “Bad With Money”: Author Gaby Dunn appears in the city on Wed., Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, with Josh Gondelman of Showtime’s “Desus and Mero,” and again on Thurs., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. at the 92nd St. Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., with Akilah Hughes of HBO’s “Pod Save America.” Admission for the Strand’s Jan. 16 event is either buy a copy of “Bad With Money” or a $5 gift card. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.strandbooks.com/event/gaby-dunn-bad-with-money. Admission for the 92nd St. Y’s Jan. 17 event starts at $30. To purchase tickets, click here.

Movies @ Kips Bay Library: “All The President’s Men”: On Fri., Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., the Kips Bay Library, at 446 Third Ave., will show “All The President’s Men,” the 1976 movie about reporters Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) breaking the story of the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., that led to the Watergate scandal. For more information, click here. FREE

St. Agnes Library Book Sale: The St. Agnes Library, at 444 Amsterdam Ave., will hold a used-book sale Sat., Jan. 12, and Wed., Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, click here. FREE

KIDS

Festa Em Português: The Battery Park City Authority holds family workshops to celebrate Portuguese-speaking countries through music and art for kids age 4 and older at 6 River Terrace, Sat., Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. Pianist Renato Diz will perform “I Will Play Your Soul” in an interactive, improvised piece. There will also be an art workshop to create azulejos (“tiles” in Portuguese), inspired by those in Lisbon, Portugal. For more information, click here. FREE

PROFESSIONAL

Tuesday Talks: Women’s Werk: The Battery Park City Authority hosts a lecture for dreamers, freelancers and entrepreneurs for a meet-and-greet and panel session with women who are “gig economy pros” — workers in short-term jobs — on Tues., Jan. 15, 7 p.m., at 6 River Terrace. For more information, click here. FREE

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 5 holds its monthly full board meeting at Xavier High School, 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library, Thurs., Jan., 17, at 6 p.m.

PRECINCT COUNCIL

Ninth Precinct Community Council meeting at 325 E. Fifth St., Tues., Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

13th Precinct Community Council meeting at 230 E. 21st St., Tues., Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Midtown South Community Council meeting in the lobby of the New Yorker Hotel at 481 Eighth Ave., Thurs., Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.

Midtown North Community Council meeting at 306 W. 54th St., Tues., Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

24th Precinct Community Council meeting at 151 W. 100th St., Wed., Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.