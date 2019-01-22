Blackboard Awards honor tops in education

On Mon., Jan. 14, the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 14 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology. The event was hosted by Vicki Schneps, the president and publisher of Schneps Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. were both on hand each to present an award.

The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and several thousand local families do so in the course of the year. A board of advisers, experts in local education, make recommendations as well. (With the 2019 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, New York Family would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now. Make your nominations at newyorkfamily.com.)

Many of this year’s Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals were from Manhattan. Among the honorees for Outstanding School were the Park Preschool, at 275 Greenwich St., between Warren and Murray Sts.; the Caedmon School, at 416 E. 80th St.; P.S. 452, at 210 W. 61st St.; and the Speyer Legacy School, at 925 Ninth Ave., at W. 59th St. Winning for Outstanding Principal in Manhattan were Jessica Orleans, of the River School, at 425 E. 35th St.; and Katharine DeBenedictis, of the Isidor and Ida Straus School, at 1700 Third Ave., at 96th St.