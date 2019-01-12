Big chill at Westbeth: Tenants freezing due to bum boilers

BY KATE WALTER |

Westbeth tenants have been freezing all week with no relief expected until boiler parts arrive from Canada. Tenants in apartments on the river have measured temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Apartments are very chilly and radiators are lukewarm while the temperature outside is 27!

Westbeth, the famed affordable artists-housing complex, located on the square block bounded by West, Bethune, Washington and Bank Sts., was flooded by Hurricane Sandy. As part of the post-Sandy Build It Back project, the boilers and burners were dismantled and reassembled in a new location with reduced flood risk. During this process it was necessary for Con Ed to temporarily shut off the natural-gas supply to the heating system. Until Con Ed is reconnected, Westbeth’s heat is being produced from fuel oil.

According to management, the fuel-oil equipment had not been used since Sandy and it’s in poor condition, so the boilers cannot produce enough heat. Some tenants suspect the subcontractors damaged the equipment. Many tenants wonder why it took until January to realize this problem existed.

Management told tenants that the heating subcontractor has ordered the parts to repair the malfunctioning oil-burning equipment. The parts are expected to arrive next week (well more than a week after this problem started). Tenants are asking: Why can’t the shipment of these parts be expedited? Why not have them sent via overnight mail Westbeth is a NORC (Naturally Occurring Retirement Community), with many senior