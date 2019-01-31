Bethpage Best of the City nominations now open!

Welcome to the inaugural year of the Bethpage Best of the City Program!

Modeled after Schneps Media’s wildly successful Best of the Boro and Best of Long Island competitions, the Bethpage Best of the City program gives you the power to choose the best businesses in Manhattan — “East Side, West Side, all around the town!” Bethpage Federal Credit Union is the sponsor of these programs, and you can visit their Chelsea branch at 111 W. 26th St.

Through the Bethpage Best of the City campaign, you’ll nominate (and later vote for) Manhattan businesses for a wide variety of categories. There will be only one first-place winner in each category crowned BETHPAGE BEST OF THE CITY.

Schneps Media, publisher of The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express and Gay City News, utilizes all of its media assets to promote the Program. Each business that wins gets the right to utilize the “Best Of” logo/mark that is promoted in a tremendous amount of marketing, including plaques, banners, print advertising, digital marketing, social-media marketing, outdoor advertising, e-mail signatures, business cards and so much more.

Recognition means the world to the winners, and along with that distinction comes a great deal of pride. The Bethpage Best of the City’s impact is undeniable — it touches hearts and changes lives with these unique and distinguished marks of excellence.

Make your nominations today at www.bestofnewyorkcity.com. Categories range from arts and nightlife to education, restaurants, shopping, services, candy stores and more.

Nominations are open Feb. 1 to May 1. You can nominate in one or many categories. Top 10 nominees will advance to the official ballot. Voting begins May 22. Let the nominating begin!