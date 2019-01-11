Police Blotter, Week of Jan. 10, 2019 (Manhattan Express)

20th Precinct

Jewelry job

There was an apartment robbery at 322 W. 72 St., according to police. A woman, 41, was on vacation early in the new year, and when she returned, she noticed on the evening of Sat., Jan. 5, that several items of jewelry were missing, including two gold rings, a Movado gold watch and necklace charms, with a total value of $3,000. The woman said that the building superintendent and workers had access to her apartment because of floor repairs being done, and that a maid did, too. The grand larceny case remains open.

Perfume perp

There were two recent robberies at the Sephora perfume store at 2103 Broadway, at W. 73 St., according to police reports. On Tues., Jan. 1, around 12:30 p.m., an employee said that a woman entered the shop and took four items of perfume totaling $530, including two by Chanel and two by Dior. The woman, who is wanted for petit larceny, is described as white/Hispanic, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 200 pounds, with long, straight black hair.

The second incident at Sephora was on Wed., Jan. 2, around 2:30 p.m., police said, when an employee reported that a man took six fragrances, three by Tom Ford and three by Chanel, with a total value of $864, then fled in an unknown direction.

Wanted for petit larceny, the suspect is described as black, 22, five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds.

Car break-ins

There was a car break-in at 75 West End Ave., on Sat., Dec. 29, at 9 p.m., according to police. A woman, 53, said she parked her car there and when she returned on Jan. 1, around 5 p.m., she discovered the rear passenger-side window had been shattered, and items from inside were missing, including $25 in cash. The case is open and there is no available description of a suspect.

There was another car break-in last week, at Riverside Drive and W. 75 St., police said. A man, 49, parked a 2013 black Lexus there on Wed., Jan. 2, at 11 p.m., and when he returned the following day, he saw that the rear passenger-side window was smashed and the window frame was damaged. A pair of Prada glasses was taken from the car, valued at $600, and damage to the window was estimated to be less than $250.

An officer at the 20th Precinct said there has been a wave of local car break-ins recently, and residents are advised not to leave belongings in open view in parked cars.

19th Precinct

F.D.R. DWI

There was a drunk-driving incident on the F.D.R. Drive on Sun., Dec. 30, at 1 a.m., police said. An officer saw a man driving recklessly northbound on the East River freeway at E. 72 St. in a 2008 black Chrysler sedan, with a New York license plate. The man was going fast, switching lanes without signaling, and unable to stay in his lane.

The driver was stopped at E. 135th St. between Madison and Fifth Aves., and said that he came from a party and had had one beer. He had dilated pupils and a breathalyzer test showed 0.22 — nearly three times the legal limit — police said. He was taken to the 28th Precinct for further testing, but became unconscious, then unable to stand on his feet without assistance and was spitting and acting erratically. He was then taken to Harlem Hospital by E.M.S. Angelo Rodriguez, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.

3rd Ave. mugging

There was a mugging at 1538 Third Ave., near E. 87th St., on Sun., Dec. 30, around 2 a.m., according to a police report. A man, 30, said he approached a group of three men and one woman, and asked if they had seen a check he had dropped. The man then turned around and started walking north on Third Ave., when he was approached by the same group and punched multiple times by two of the men. The group took several of his items, including a cell phone, keys and a MetroCard, then fled north on Third Ave.

The man reported pain and swelling on his face and pain in his right arm, and was treated at the scene. A police canvass of the area was done with negative results. The three wanted men are described as black and 18 years old, and one of them is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 165 pounds, with short hair. The woman is only described as black and 18 years old. The group is wanted for felony robbery.

Fraud scheme

A woman living at E. 62nd St. was the victim of a fraud scheme in early December, according to police. The victim, 80, said she received a call from a man claiming to be her grandson and saying he was in trouble after a car accident and needed money to post bail or he would go to jail.

The woman said another person claiming to be a lawyer, “Miles Richards,” was in contact with her from Dec. 4 to 19 about money needing to be sent to the man, “Carl Burns.”

The woman sent a total of $80,850 by FedEx, none of which has been recovered. A man named Carl Burns, with no further description provided, is wanted for felony grand larceny.

Resto rob

A woman had property stolen inside the Tony’s Di Napoli restaurant on Thurs., Dec. 27 at 2 p.m., according to police. The victim, 24, put her purse on the back of her chair as she went to pay her bill, and then returned to find property missing from the bag. The woman alerted staff at the restaurant, located at 1081 Third Ave., at E. 64th St., then she received a text and e-mail from American Express about an attempted charge of $5,662 at Bloomingdale’s. The woman said she hadn’t given anyone permission to use her cards.

Police reviewed video footage and saw a man sitting next to the woman, who then took items from her purse, including a debit card, three credit cards, a driver’s permit and a Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $200.

The suspect, who is wanted for felony grand larceny, is described as black, 40 years old, 6-feet-2-inches tall and 230 pounds.

Midtown North

Subway robbery

A man is wanted for a robbery inside the subway station at 50th St. and Eighth Ave. on Sat., Dec. 8, at 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim, 38, was sleeping on a bench on the platform for the downtown C and E trains, when the robber took the man’s wallet from his pants pocket and fled. The wallet had a debit card and $9 in cash.

Police described the thief as black, about 45 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and 175 pounds. He had a mustache and was last seen wearing a black waist-length coat with patches on each sleeve, black sweatpants, gray sneakers, and a black New York Yankees hat with black stitching. Police also released a photo.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Midtown South

Chicken pickin’

A customer was robbed at the Turntable Chicken Jazz restaurant, at 20 W. 33rd St., on Sat., Dec. 15, at 8:30 p.m., police said. In the incident, a woman, 25, had her purse taken from her chair by two men and a woman who acted in concert. The group then fled in an unknown direction.

One of the male robbers is described as black, about 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a tan suit jacket, white T-shirt, dark pants and glasses. The woman is described as black, about 30 years old and 5-feet-8-inches tall and 160 pounds with long red hair. She was last seen wearing a white dress and a black jacket. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects, who are wanted for grand larceny.

— Gabe Herman