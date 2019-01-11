Police Blotter, Week of Jan. 10, 2019 (Downtown Express)

FIRST PRECINCT

Catty attacker

On Thurs., Dec. 20, around 12:40 p.m., an unidentified female in a leopard-print coat approached a 51-year-old woman inside the bathroom at the Fulton and Nassau Sts. subway station, according to police. The unidentified woman demanded the victim’s coat, then pushed her up against the wall and punched her in the face. The victim was able to flee and subsequently took a cell-phone video of her attacker after observing her walking nearby.

The suspect is described as black, in her late 20s to early 30s, around 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hooded leopard-print jacket, ripped blue jeans with holes in the knees and pink leggings underneath with black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter at @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Apple big bite

Police are still searching for a man who allegedly busted open a window at the Apple store at 103 Prince St. and stole nearly $74,000 in Apple products on Wed., Jan. 2 around 1 a.m.

A 911 caller reported in the dead of night that a man broke in through the window and crawled through to take various iPads and iPhones, stuffing them into a black plastic garbage bag, according to the police report.

The Apple store’s alarm apparently failed to go off, and two rocks were found at the the scene.

The window-busting thief was described as a white man, around 35 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, gloves and a hat.

Canal crew

A 27-year-old man was walking on Canal St. toward the J train when four men allegedly snuck up from behind and struck him in the face around 1:30 a.m. on Thurs., Jan. 3. The quartet of muggers surrounded the victim, and one demanded, “Give me everything you have,” according to police.

He gave the perps his cellphone and a Casio watch and ducked into a deli on Canal.

The four suspects — whom the man described as two black and two Hispanic men — fled in an unknown direction.

New Year, new jacket

On New Year’s Day around noon, a man reportedly walked into luxury boutique Moncler at 99 Prince St., put on a $2,780 jacket over his own, and exited the store. He was described as black, 5-feet-10-inches tall, and around 170 pounds, according to the report. He was last seen wearing black jeans and sneakers and a green sweatshirt the day of the alleged shoplifting.

Mitsubishi flee

Police said a man stole more than $5,000 worth of clothes from boutique shop MCM, at 100 Greene St., on New Year’s Eve just before noon. The suspect, described as black, between 30 and 40 years old, grabbed garments near the front door and fled on Spring St. in a 2018 black Mitsubishi Outlander with New Jersey license plate number D34JAJ. Video footage caught him driving toward Brooklyn on the Manhattan Bridge, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, jeans and coat.

Never mind

A woman, 38, heading Downtown on the 4 train said she was getting off the subway at Fulton St. when someone allegedly grabbed her backpack off her shoulder and ran off through the train cars on Wed., Jan 2, around 7:30 p.m. The woman canceled all of her credit cards before anyone could make unauthorized purchases. But once police began reviewing camera footage at the stationhouse, she became hesitant to tell police more details, saying, “F— this! I don’t want to make a report,” and left, according to police.

— Sydney Pereira